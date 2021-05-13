Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 [Image 15 of 18]

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    Innovative Readiness Training

    The construction site of eight new cabins can be seen in proximity to the STEM Center during Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii, May 13th, 2021. IRT Civil Engineer squadrons will be constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. According to the recent easing of mask restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IRT personnel are allowed to be unmasked when working outdoors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:58
    Photo ID: 6644063
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-AI276-1015
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CampPaumaluIRT2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT