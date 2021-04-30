Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the morning fog at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2021. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:06
    VIRIN: 210430-F-PM645-3345
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Super Hercules, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    air base
    C-130J
    Super Hercules

