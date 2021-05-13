New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021.. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6643624 VIRIN: 210513-M-CI314-1059 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.