    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021.. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

