New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021.. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:59
|Photo ID:
|6643624
|VIRIN:
|210513-M-CI314-1059
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
