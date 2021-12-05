Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI presentation shares struggles, joys of cultural integration with DLA employees

    AAPI presentation shares struggles, joys of cultural integration with DLA employees

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Sarun Chan, Executive Director of the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia poses for a photo. Chan was the guest speaker for the May 12, 2021, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held virtually by DLA Troop Support from Philadelphia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:46
    Photo ID: 6643282
    VIRIN: 210512-D-XL571-0001
    Resolution: 526x526
    Size: 35.66 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI presentation shares struggles, joys of cultural integration with DLA employees, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AAPI presentation shares struggles, joys of cultural integration with DLA employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    DLA Troop Support
    AAPI Heritage Month
    EEOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT