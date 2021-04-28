Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troops ruck 10K for National Police Week at Al Dhafra [Image 13 of 17]

    Troops ruck 10K for National Police Week at Al Dhafra

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military troops participate in a ruck march for National Police Week at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2021. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week to recognize law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:31
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, Troops ruck 10K for National Police Week at Al Dhafra [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    Canine
    National Police week
    MWD handlers
    al dhafra

