210512-N-CJ510-0001 A graphic for Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet,is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improvesAllied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:24 Photo ID: 6642485 VIRIN: 210512-N-CJ510-0001 Resolution: 2436x1125 Size: 273.29 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.