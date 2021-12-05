Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210512-N-CJ510-0001 A graphic for Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet,is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improvesAllied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

