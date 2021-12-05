210512-N-CJ510-0001 A graphic for Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet,is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improvesAllied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6642485
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-CJ510-0001
|Resolution:
|2436x1125
|Size:
|273.29 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
