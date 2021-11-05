Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks tours Army Future Command facilities [Image 28 of 35]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks tours Army Future Command facilities

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks listens to a presentation from ICON in Austin Tx., May 11, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 00:46
    Photo ID: 6642450
    VIRIN: 210511-D-XI929-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    DepSecDefHicks
    Dr. Kathleen HIcks

