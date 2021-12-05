Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition [Image 2 of 11]

    25th ID Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Tracy Chen, assigned to 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reviews her land navigation score sheet with a grader during the 25th Infantry Division Soldier of the Year Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on May 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6642397
    VIRIN: 210512-A-AK380-014
    Resolution: 5451x3634
    Size: 666.6 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    NCO
    Testing
    Lanes
    Land Navigation

