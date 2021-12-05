Staff Sgt. Jacob Preisler, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reviews his grade sheet for the land navigation portion of the 25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on May 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6642396
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-AK380-002
|Resolution:
|5938x3959
|Size:
|905.24 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT