Staff Sgt. Jacob Preisler, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reviews his grade sheet for the land navigation portion of the 25th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on May 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 23:15 Photo ID: 6642396 VIRIN: 210512-A-AK380-002 Resolution: 5938x3959 Size: 905.24 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ID Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.