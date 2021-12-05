Marines from the 6th Communication Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, Brooklyn, New York, clear brush away from cabins during Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii, May 11th, 2021. IRT Civil Engineer squadrons will be constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. According to the recent easing of mask restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IRT personnel are allowed to be unmasked when working outdoors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels)

