    April 2021 views at Equipment Park at Fort McCoy [Image 19 of 21]

    April 2021 views at Equipment Park at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown April 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 2021 views at Equipment Park at Fort McCoy [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    prescribed burn

