Various tools sit on a 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals tech table, April 22, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The aircraft metals technology section maintains various parts and equipment to maximize maintenance operations and fighter jet efficiency. The 56th EMS provides safe and reliable aircraft, equipment, munitions and maintenance to ensure Luke AFB can continue to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic A. Tyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:39 Photo ID: 6642007 VIRIN: 210422-F-LV886-0300 Resolution: 4872x3110 Size: 3.32 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th EMS Airmen ensure safety [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.