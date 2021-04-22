Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th EMS Airmen ensure safety

    56th EMS Airmen ensure safety

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Various tools sit on a 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals tech table, April 22, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The aircraft metals technology section maintains various parts and equipment to maximize maintenance operations and fighter jet efficiency. The 56th EMS provides safe and reliable aircraft, equipment, munitions and maintenance to ensure Luke AFB can continue to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic A. Tyler)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6642007
    VIRIN: 210422-F-LV886-0300
    Resolution: 4872x3110
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th EMS Airmen ensure safety, by A1C Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Maintenance
    56th Fighter Wing
    56FW
    Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    56MXG

