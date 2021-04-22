Various tools sit on a 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals tech table, April 22, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The aircraft metals technology section maintains various parts and equipment to maximize maintenance operations and fighter jet efficiency. The 56th EMS provides safe and reliable aircraft, equipment, munitions and maintenance to ensure Luke AFB can continue to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic A. Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6642007
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-LV886-0300
|Resolution:
|4872x3110
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th EMS Airmen ensure safety [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
