    Nebraska Air National Guard received 14 AFOUA

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    From left: U.S. Air Force Col. John Williams, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, command chief, both of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska National Guard, watch as Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, places a streamer on to the unit’s colors during a ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 17, 2021. The unit was the recipient of the U.S. Air Force’s Outstanding Unit Award and was recognized for their exceptionally meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Nebraska Air National Guard received 14 AFOUA, by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes

