Nebraska Air National Guard received 14 AFOUA

From left: U.S. Air Force Col. John Williams, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, command chief, both of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska National Guard, watch as Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, places a streamer on to the unit’s colors during a ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 17, 2021. The unit was the recipient of the U.S. Air Force’s Outstanding Unit Award and was recognized for their exceptionally meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

