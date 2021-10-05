Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter, right, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) deputy commanding general , talks to an Airman at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 10, 2021. The CVC welcomes St. Paul community members to receive free COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6641786
    VIRIN: 210510-F-IF502-0011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC
    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC
    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC
    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC
    Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    COVID-19
    Federal Vaccination Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT