U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter, left, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) deputy commanding general, talks to an Airman at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 10, 2021. The CVC welcomes St. Paul community members to receive free COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6641785 VIRIN: 210510-F-IF502-0007 Resolution: 4342x3101 Size: 1.51 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Robert E. Suter visits St. Paul CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.