U.S. Coast Guard Academy 2021 Fulbright Scholar

Cadet First Class Salena Bantz, a West Des Moines, Iowa native attending the Coast Guard Academy, has been awarded a 2021-2022 Fulbright scholarship to pursue a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at Tampere University (TU) in Tampere, Finland. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers research, study and teaching opportunities in over 140 countries to graduate students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Medley)

