    U.S. Coast Guard Academy 2021 Fulbright Scholar

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Medley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Cadet First Class Salena Bantz, a West Des Moines, Iowa native attending the Coast Guard Academy, has been awarded a 2021-2022 Fulbright scholarship to pursue a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at Tampere University (TU) in Tampere, Finland. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers research, study and teaching opportunities in over 140 countries to graduate students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Medley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy 2021 Fulbright Scholar, by PO2 Hunter Medley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    Finland
    USCGA
    Fulbright

