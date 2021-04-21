Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Munson nurses at forefront of COVID-19 vaccination tracking

    Two Munson nurses at forefront of COVID-19 vaccination tracking

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Janet Aker 

    Military Health System

    Nurses Ashley Woodruff (left) and Erin Richter, discuss documentation of COVID-19 vaccines for the electronic medical records on April 21 at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas (Photo by: Tracy McClung, Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:22
    Photo ID: 6641135
    VIRIN: 210421-O-KB035-473
    Resolution: 547x410
    Size: 35.6 KB
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Munson nurses at forefront of COVID-19 vaccination tracking, by Janet Aker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurses
    Munson
    Nurses' Week
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT