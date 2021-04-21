Nurses Ashley Woodruff (left) and Erin Richter, discuss documentation of COVID-19 vaccines for the electronic medical records on April 21 at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas (Photo by: Tracy McClung, Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6641135
|VIRIN:
|210421-O-KB035-473
|Resolution:
|547x410
|Size:
|35.6 KB
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Munson nurses at forefront of COVID-19 vaccination tracking, by Janet Aker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT