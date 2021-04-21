Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:22 Photo ID: 6641135 VIRIN: 210421-O-KB035-473 Resolution: 547x410 Size: 35.6 KB Location: KS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Two Munson nurses at forefront of COVID-19 vaccination tracking, by Janet Aker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.