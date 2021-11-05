Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours [Image 6 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Aircraft 85-125 is the first F-15C Eagle at the 104th Fighter Wing to hit 10,000 flight hours. Lt. Col. John 'Rocket' Koegel flew the sortie on May 11, 2021 out of Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield Massachusetts that pushed the 'odometer' past 10,000 flight hours. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:44
    Photo ID: 6640929
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-UN054-1186
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours
    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours
    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours
    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours
    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours
    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    Barnestormer
    10000hours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT