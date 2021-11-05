104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours

Aircraft 85-125 is the first F-15C Eagle at the 104th Fighter Wing to hit 10,000 flight hours. Lt. Col. John 'Rocket' Koegel flew the sortie on May 11, 2021 out of Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield Massachusetts that pushed the 'odometer' past 10,000 flight hours. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

