    NSA Nurse Corps Birthday Cake Cutting

    NSA Nurse Corps Birthday Cake Cutting

    GREECE

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210510-N-AZ866-0051 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 10, 2021) Capt. Denise Gechas, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Danielle Braiotta, clinic manager, Branch Health Clinic Souda Bay, left, cut a cake during the Nurse Corps Birthday celebration at the Chapel on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 10, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:16
    Photo ID: 6640850
    VIRIN: 210510-N-AZ866-0051
    Resolution: 4658x4012
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Nurse Corps Birthday Cake Cutting, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    Nurse Corps

