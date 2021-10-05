NSA Nurse Corps Birthday Cake Cutting

210510-N-AZ866-0051 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 10, 2021) Capt. Denise Gechas, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Danielle Braiotta, clinic manager, Branch Health Clinic Souda Bay, left, cut a cake during the Nurse Corps Birthday celebration at the Chapel on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 10, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

