Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210511-N-CJ510-0095 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 11, 2021) Seaman Jordin Vazquez heaves around line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 11, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:19
    Photo ID: 6640849
    VIRIN: 210511-N-CJ510-0095
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    sea and anchor
    Spain
    Rota
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT