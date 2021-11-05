210511-N-CJ510-0059 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 11, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Rachell Sandoval observes as Sailors handle line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 11, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:19 Photo ID: 6640848 VIRIN: 210511-N-CJ510-0059 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 884.06 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.