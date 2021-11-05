Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM Signs Agreement with Estonia [Image 2 of 3]

    USEUCOM Signs Agreement with Estonia

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Miller, U.S. European Command's Director of plans, policy, strategy and capabilities, signs an agreement to establish an Estonian liaison officer on the USEUCOM headquarters staff during a virtual signing ceremony, May 11, 2021. The Estonian officer is excpeted to arrive this summer and will join liaison officers from 11 other countries in the command's Multinational Coordination Cell. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 05:20
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    interoperability
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    USAREUR-AF

