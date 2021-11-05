210511-N-AZ866-0338 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 11, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kelvin Koech places absorbent booms to contain a fuel spill on the flightline during an earthquake drill at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 11, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6640828 VIRIN: 210511-N-AZ866-0338 Resolution: 5315x3542 Size: 1.22 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Conducts Earthquake Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.