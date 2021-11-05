Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Conducts Earthquake Drill [Image 1 of 7]

    NSA Souda Bay Conducts Earthquake Drill

    GREECE

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210511-N-AZ866-0018 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 11, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jorge Tobias radios to the Emergency Dispatch Center during an earthquake drill at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 11, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Conducts Earthquake Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

