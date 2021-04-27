U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), participate in physical training during Corporal’s Course in Kuwait, Apr. 28, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6640815
|VIRIN:
|210427-M-CH865-1002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|16.83 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SPMAGTF 21.1 Corporals Course CASEVAC Run [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT