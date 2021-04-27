Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF 21.1 Corporals Course CASEVAC Run [Image 2 of 4]

    SPMAGTF 21.1 Corporals Course CASEVAC Run

    KUWAIT

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), participate in physical training during Corporal’s Course in Kuwait, Apr. 28, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6640815
    VIRIN: 210427-M-CH865-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 16.83 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF 21.1 Corporals Course CASEVAC Run [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

