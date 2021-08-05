F-15E Strike Eagle “WIZZO” reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Ueunten stands with several crew chiefs who maintain the squadron’s F-15E Strike Eagle’s deployed to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the Middle East, May 8, 2021. Born and raised in Hawaii, Ueunten is of Japanese-Okinawan descent and was inspired to join the Air Force by his father who served the Hawaii Air National Guard until retiring in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

