Deployed “WIZZO” reflects on AAPI Heritage

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Ueunten stands before an F-15E Strike Eagle for which he is a Weapons System Officer, “WIZZO” for short, at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the Middle East, May 8, 2021. Born and raised in Hawaii, he is of Japanese-Okinawan descent and was inspired to join the Air Force by his father who served the Hawaii Air National Guard until retiring in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

