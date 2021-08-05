Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed "WIZZO" reflects on AAPI Heritage

    Deployed “WIZZO” reflects on AAPI Heritage

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Ueunten stands before an F-15E Strike Eagle for which he is a Weapons System Officer, “WIZZO” for short, at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the Middle East, May 8, 2021. Born and raised in Hawaii, he is of Japanese-Okinawan descent and was inspired to join the Air Force by his father who served the Hawaii Air National Guard until retiring in 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed “WIZZO” reflects on AAPI Heritage [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed “WIZZO” reflects on AAPI Heritage
    F-15E Strike Eagle “WIZZO” reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    TAGS

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    332nd AEW
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Fit to Fight
    Middle East
    deployed Airmen

