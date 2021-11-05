Soldiers assigned to 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, rest on an MC-130J Commando II multimission combat transport/special operations aircraft prior to a forcible entry operation May 11, 2021 during Northern Strike 21'. The paratroopers were tasked with seizing the Allen Army Airfield near Ft. Greely during the joint exercise. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guarda photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6640572 VIRIN: 210511-Z-SR689-0010 Resolution: 6265x4177 Size: 13.96 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lay your weary helmet to rest [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.