Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander [Image 5 of 7]

    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander

    GULF OF ALASKA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Dille 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach, commander, Pacific Air Forces, speaks with U.S. Airmen aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 10, 2021, in the Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6640506
    VIRIN: 210510-N-KB540-2018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: GULF OF ALASKA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Patrick Dille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander
    TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Air Forces
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Air Force
    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT