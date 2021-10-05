TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach, commander, Pacific Air Forces, speaks with U.S. Navy pilots, assigned the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 10, 2021, in the Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Williams)

