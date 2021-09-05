TR Hosts Air Forces Pacific Commander

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center, commander, Pacific Air Forces, passes through ceremonial side-boys aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 10, 2021, in the Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

