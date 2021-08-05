Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Northern Edge 2021

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Zeigler 

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    210508-N-JC800-1047
    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2021) – U.S. Sailors prepare a U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, for launch from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in support of the Cold Bay Open House for Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6640429
    VIRIN: 210508-N-JC800-1047
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 457.86 KB
    Location: AK, US
    This work, Northern Edge 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

