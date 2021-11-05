WILCOX, Ariz. -- Sgt. Jacqueline Schamahorn, Task Force Badge, Arizona National Guard, provides administrative support to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. In response to a call for support from local sheriffs across Southern Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona guard to provide vital non-law enforcement support to multiple counties across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:36
|Photo ID:
|6640403
|VIRIN:
|210511-Z-CZ735-164
|Resolution:
|6295x4197
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|WILCOX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
