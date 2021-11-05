AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs

WILCOX, Ariz. -- Sgt. Jacqueline Schamahorn, Task Force Badge, Arizona National Guard, provides administrative support to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. In response to a call for support from local sheriffs across Southern Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona guard to provide vital non-law enforcement support to multiple counties across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)

