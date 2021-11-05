Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs [Image 1 of 4]

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs

    WILLCOX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    WILCOX, Ariz. -- Sgt. Jacqueline Schamahorn, Task Force Badge, Arizona National Guard, provides administrative support to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. In response to a call for support from local sheriffs across Southern Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona guard to provide vital non-law enforcement support to multiple counties across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:36
    Photo ID: 6640400
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-CZ735-025
    Resolution: 4866x3244
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: WILLCOX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Cochise County Sheriffs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Arizona

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Task Force Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT