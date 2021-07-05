Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers test IVAS during EDGE 21 [Image 5 of 10]

    Paratroopers test IVAS during EDGE 21

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Whitlow 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper from the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, test the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) during EDGE 21 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, May 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6640332
    VIRIN: 210507-A-EJ954-304
    Location: UT, US
    IVAS
    Edge 21

