    Major renovation project underway at Hill’s Airmen Recreation Center [Image 6 of 8]

    Major renovation project underway at Hill’s Airmen Recreation Center

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Many of the walls of the Airman Recreation Center feature murals painted by Airmen at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The ARC went through a nine-month renovation project with help from base agencies, community partners, and the Airmen it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major renovation project underway at Hill’s Airmen Recreation Center [Image 8 of 8], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Major renovation project underway at Hill&rsquo;s Airmen Recreation Center

    Hill AFB
    First Four
    ARC
    Airman Recreation Center
    TOUMAC

