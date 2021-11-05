The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint

The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia soldier observes, under a canopy, an AC-130J aircraft as it fires on target during a live-fire training exercise during Trojan Footprint May 11, 2021, at Krivolak Military Training Area, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander)

