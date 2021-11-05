Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint [Image 1 of 3]

    The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia and U.S. forces receive a briefing on the AC-130J aircraft live-fire training exercise during Trojan Footprint May 11, 2021, at Krivolak Military Training Area, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    TFP21

