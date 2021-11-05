Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson Speaks [Image 2 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson Speaks

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, gives Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and veterans a state of the state brief during Retiree Appreciation Day May 11, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard honored retirees during the event via individual speakers, various information centers and static displays of modern equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson Speaks [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Veteran
    Retiree
    Marietta

