U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, gives Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and veterans a state of the state brief during Retiree Appreciation Day May 11, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard honored retirees during the event via individual speakers, various information centers and static displays of modern equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6639982 VIRIN: 210511-Z-QP400-1003 Resolution: 4949x3299 Size: 1.54 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson Speaks [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.