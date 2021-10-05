BDG builds tactical leaders

An Airman in the 820th Base Defense Group’s Tactical Leader Course maintains rear security on a patrol at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. In the training scenario, the squad was on patrol looking for a weapons cache and then reacted to contact. The Tactical Leader Course teaches squad leaders mission planning, leadership and small unit tactics, critical skills for Integrated Base Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

