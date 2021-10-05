BDG builds tactical leaders

Technical Sgt. Keegan Donnelly, 820th Combat Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training, advises a student in the Tactical Leader Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. In the training scenario, the squad was on patrol looking for a weapons cache and then reacted to contact. The Tactical Leader Course teaches squad leaders mission planning, leadership and small unit tactics, critical skills for Integrated Base Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

