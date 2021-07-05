Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jum'ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Religious Support Office recently started a new Jum’ah Prayer Service at the Main Post Chapel on Fridays so that Soldiers practicing the Muslim faith have an opportunity to answer the call to prayer. The service is available to all Fort Drum community members, as well as those considering becoming a member of the Islamic faith. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6639644
    VIRIN: 210507-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 3461x2508
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jum'ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum
    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum
    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

    Jum&rsquo;ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

    10th Mountain Division
    diversity
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    religion
    AMC

