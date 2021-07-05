Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

Chaplain (Col.) Khallid Shabazz, U.S. Army Central Command chaplain, leads the Jum’ah Prayer

Service at Main Post Chapel on May 7, during his visit to Fort Drum. The Religious Support Office began offering the new service only weeks ago, and it has grown in attendance each Friday. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

