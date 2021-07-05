Chaplain (Col.) Khallid Shabazz, U.S. Army Central Command chaplain, leads the Jum’ah Prayer
Service at Main Post Chapel on May 7, during his visit to Fort Drum. The Religious Support Office began offering the new service only weeks ago, and it has grown in attendance each Friday. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6639643
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum
