    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum [Image 2 of 3]

    Jum’ah Prayer Service supports spiritual needs of Muslim Soldiers at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Col.) Khallid Shabazz, U.S. Army Central Command chaplain, leads the Jum’ah Prayer
    Service at Main Post Chapel on May 7, during his visit to Fort Drum. The Religious Support Office began offering the new service only weeks ago, and it has grown in attendance each Friday. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

