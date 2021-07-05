31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

Italian air force Primo Maresciallo Giuseppe Maitilasso Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), relays flight data during F-16 Fighting Falcon takeoffs at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. Maitilasso relays flight data to the maintenance operations center, command post and various other squadrons. ATCs radio the pilots and constantly relay flight and landing instructions, weather updates, and safety information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

