31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

Italian air force Primo Maresciallo Giuseppe Maitilasso, Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), writes down information on a flight progress strip in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. Flight strips are used to verify an aircraft’s flight plan along with recordings of the controller’s audio communication with the aircraft. ATCs observe aircraft in their airspace and make quick decisions by monitoring different variables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

