Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, commander, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, passes the command colors to Sgt. Maj. Larry Cuffie, NCOIC of ceremony, during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green, center, on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6639059
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-GJ532-610
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM LaDerek Green relinquishes responsibility for 19th ESC [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
