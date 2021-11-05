Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM LaDerek Green relinquishes responsibility for 19th ESC [Image 5 of 5]

    CSM LaDerek Green relinquishes responsibility for 19th ESC

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, commander, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, passes the command colors to Sgt. Maj. Larry Cuffie, NCOIC of ceremony, during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green, center, on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea.

