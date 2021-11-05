Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green embraces Brig. Gen. Steven Allen following his closing remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea. CSM Green is the outgoing Command Sergeant Major of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. A retirement ceremony was later held for CSM Green.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6639054
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-GJ532-052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
This work, CSM LaDerek Green relinquishes responsibility for 19th ESC [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
