CSM LaDerek Green relinquishes responsibility for 19th ESC

Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green embraces Brig. Gen. Steven Allen following his closing remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea. CSM Green is the outgoing Command Sergeant Major of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. A retirement ceremony was later held for CSM Green.

