KADENA, Japan (May 10, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, right, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, presents a letter of commendation to Gloria Shiroma, a Commander, Navy Region Japan Inspector General Okinawa Office senior auditor, on the occasion of her retirement at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan May 10, 2021. Shiroma served at CFAO for 36 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6639046 VIRIN: 210510-N-QY759-0005 Resolution: 6178x4413 Size: 1.99 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Gloria Shiroma Retirement, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.