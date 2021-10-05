Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Gloria Shiroma Retirement

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (May 10, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, right, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, presents a letter of commendation to Gloria Shiroma, a Commander, Navy Region Japan Inspector General Okinawa Office senior auditor, on the occasion of her retirement at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan May 10, 2021. Shiroma served at CFAO for 36 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

